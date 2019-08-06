Quantcast

Cardlytics to Present at the Keybanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ:CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that helps make marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, David Evans, will present at the Keybanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM MT (1:30 PM ET).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:

ICR

cardlyticspr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations:

William Maina

ICR, Inc.

(646) 277-1236

ir@cardlytics.com

Source: Cardlytics, Inc.

