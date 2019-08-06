Carbon Black to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum





WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, today announced that its CFO, Steve Webber, will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO.



The Carbon Black presentation is scheduled for Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. The presentation will be available via live webcast and available on the "Events" page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers' behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,600 global customers, including approximately one third of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company's partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world's leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black's technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black, CB Predictive Security Cloud and CB LiveOps are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

