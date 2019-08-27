Carbon Black Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for Third Consecutive Year



As a Visionary in Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Carbon Black was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black, a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, today announced it was named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the third consecutive year. Carbon Black believes placement in the Visionaries quadrant validates the company's approach to protecting the endpoint by leveraging big data and analytics in the cloud - using a single agent and single console - to gain deep insight into attacker behaviors.



"In recent years, our ability to protect global organizations has been vastly accelerated by the cloud, which offers a powerful, elastic and more collaborative way to store, analyze and instantly access endpoint data," said Carbon Black CEO Patrick Morley. "The power of big data and the cloud have vastly changed many industries, and Carbon Black is now leading this transformation for cybersecurity. We believe that placement in the Visionaries quadrant underscores why customers continue to place their trust in us to keep their endpoints protected from advanced attacks."

According to the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms" by Peter Firstbrook, Dionisio Zumerle, Prateek Bhajanka, Lawrence Pingree, and Paul Webber on Aug. 20, 2019: "Traditional EPP solutions have been delivered via a client agent managed by an on-premises management server. More modern solutions utilize a cloud-native architecture that shifts the management, and some of the analysis and detection workload, to the cloud. Security and risk management leaders responsible for endpoint protection are placing a premium on detection capabilities for advanced fileless threats and investigation and remediation capabilities."

Since it was first launched, Carbon Black's Cloud EPP has gained fast traction in the market, climbing to more than $100 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) in less than four years, and gaining more than 3,400 cloud customers.

According to the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms" by Peter Firstbrook, Dionisio Zumerle, Prateek Bhajanka, Lawrence Pingree, and Paul Webber on Aug. 20, 2019: "By 2025, cloud-delivered EPP solutions will grow from 20% of new deals to 95%."

"We believe this represents an enormous market opportunity for our cloud-native EPP, the Predictive Security Cloud (PSC)," Morley said.

He added: "Our continued innovation in the cloud is helping customers arrive at stronger protection, higher operational efficiency and faster time to value. The way our product organization has delivered on our vision over the past 18 months has been nothing short of impressive and, I believe, a key reason why we're recognized in this market."

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers' behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,600 global customers, including approximately one third of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company's partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world's leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black's technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and CB LiveOps are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Media Relations Contact

Ryan Murphy

Carbon Black

Director of Global Communications

917-693-2788

rmurphy@carbonblack.com



Analyst Relations Contact

Nastasha Casale

Carbon Black

Analyst Relations Manager

ncasale@carbonblack.com

Source: Carbon Black, Inc.