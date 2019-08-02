Captor Capital Appoints Dene Rogers as CEO of Captor Acquisition Corp.



Retail and Finance Executive Brings Wealth of Experience to Captor

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC:CPTRF), ("Captor" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced and successful business leader, Dene Rogers, as the CEO of Captor Acquisition Corp.Captor Acquisition Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary, under which Captor Capital holds all of its US cannabis assets.



Mr. Rogers possesses a wealth of cannabis experience from his work with private equity firms focused on the industry. He served as the CEO of Target Australia and Sears Canada and brings with him an unparalleled depth of business, financial, strategic and operational expertise. Mr. Rogers, who holds an MSc from Oxford University and an MBA from Yale University, also held senior positions with Kmart and Radio Shack.

"We are excited to have an executive with the experience, business acumen and pedigree of Dene Rogers join Captor Acquisition Corp. as its CEO. He is a consumer-focused and strategic business leader with a long track record of success. We are confident that under Dene's leadership, we will see tremendous growth in our U.S portfolio of cannabis assets," said John Zorbas.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Captor team. It's a company with a lot of unlocked potential, which was the main driver behind me joining. I look forward to bringing real value to Captor's shareholders by growing and developing its strong portfolio of U.S cannabis investments," said Dene Rogers.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian investment firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. A vertically integrated cannabis investment company, Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers via its wholly owned subsidiaries' leading brands and dispensary locations. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Captor also owns and operates advanced growing facilities, which produce consistent high-quality contaminant free marijuana for its customers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods for consumption. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments including the CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Monterey. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA.

