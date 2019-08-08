Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot- Pre-Registration begins for "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-" Global Version

Global Release Celebration Campaign Planned!

TOKYO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMO Internet, Inc. (hereinafter "GMO Internet") has started opening pre-registration for "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-" today, August 8 on App Store and Google Play.



"Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-" is the global version of a real-time football simulation RPG for smartphones "Captain Tsubasa ZERO" (hereinafter "Captain Tsubasa ZERO") currently available in Japan.

[1] Pre-Registration begins for "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot- " Global Version!



[Details]

Pre-registration of "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-", the global version of Captain Tsubasa ZERO which is a game for smartphones being distributed in Japan has started on App Store and Google Play.



Available in 7 languages - English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Thai, the game is planned to be released in over 90 regions and countries.

Pre-Registration Links for "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-"

App Store：https://apps.apple.com/app/id1462848280

Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.gamepot.tsubasa.global

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/CaptainTsubasaZERO/

Pre-registration Campaign

Depending on the total number of pre-registrations on App Store and Google Play Store and likes on the official Facebook page as of the release of Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-, players of the global version will receive 3,000Gems at max.

10,000 pre-regs: 100Gems

30,000 pre-regs: 300Gems

50,000 pre-regs: 500Gems

100,000 pre-regs: 1,000Gems

200,000 pre-regs: 2,000Gems

300,000 pre-regs: 3,000Gems





[2] Release Campaign Planned!

[Details]

From the release of "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-", the global version of Captain Tsubasa ZERO, various campaigns（※1） including Release Celebration Login Bonus and 300 Transfers are planned. Further, with CryptoChips byGMO (hereinafter "CryptoChips") （※2） equipped, "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-" plans to hold events where remuneration is distributed through CryptoChips.

1. Release Celebration Login Bonus

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/affa8c4e-86bc-498f-be18-474741d2a2fb

2. Release Celebration 300 Draws Transfer

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1452d936-e839-461a-94e0-60f3bd4631fb

3. Additional Scenarios of Junior Youth

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9c8c21-3579-4ddd-b5fa-2c85fe8c76b6

1 Contents here are subject to change without prior notice.

2 CryptoChips is a feature that can be mounted on the game application and allows players to receive cryptocurrency as remuneration within the game depending on the players' rankings or when players have achieved missions or acquired items. The cryptocurrencies as remuneration will be distributed to players' wallets (cryptocurrency accounts) that they register in advance.

About Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa depicts stories of a soccer genius Tubasa Ozora, who transferred to Nankatsu Elementary school, growing up as a football player through matches with rivals such as Genzo Wakabayashi and Kojiro Hyuga.



Once the manga series obtained high popularity with its refreshing story, unique characters and a number of breathtaking skills which make readers want to imitate, the popularity went across the sea and brought the Captain Tusbasa boom worldwide.



Its impact reached the real world of football and have been a trigger that led to a lot of domestic and foreign professional football players starting to play football.

Game Overview - "Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-"

Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-, a game for smartphones which is a real-time football simulation game where players can experience the story of the protagonist, Tsubasa, and other characters growth. With automatic match mode, players can enjoy exciting matches where special skills unleash.



The world of the latest TV anime "Captain Tsubasa" is completely reproduced in the main scenario mode. The scenario unfolding in dialogues tells the story of Tsubasa and other characters growth as football players, in which players can relive the world of "Captain Tsubasa". In addition, there are sub-scenarios included where episodes of obscure schools appearing in Captain Tsubasa can be enjoyed. In the match mode, furthermore, players can form an original team with characters and skills of other schools that can be acquired through the scenario mode. Along with the scenario, it features a lot of thrilling contents such as login bonus, Transfer, and various events.





■Title ：Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot- ■Genre ：Football Simulation RPG ■Price ：Free to Play (In-app purchases） ■Pre-registration from ：App Store：https://apps.apple.com/app/id1462848280 Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.gamepot.tsubasa.global ■System Requirements ：Android 4.4 or better (2GB of RAM or more is recommended) iOS 8.0or later, iPhone 5s or later、iPod touch 6th generation or later iPad 5th generation or later, iPad mini2 or later、iPad Air • Some device may not be supported. ■Supported Languages ：English,Portuguese,French,Italian,Spanish,German,Thai ■Developed by ：©2018 GMO Internet, Inc. ■Distributed by ：©GMO GP, Inc. ■Copyright ：©2018 GMO Internet, Inc. ：©GMO GP, Inc. ：©YOICHI TAKAHASHI/SHUEISHA,2018CAPTAIN TSUBASA COMMITTEE

Screenshots used in this document were taken when the app was still under development.

Some features may differ from the actual services.

Some features may differ from the actual services. App Store is trademark of Apple Inc.

Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google Inc.

All other company names and product names mentioned are trademarks of their respective owners.

GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/

Contact Info Regarding the Service

GMO Internet, Inc.

Game Division

E-mail：press.global@gmogp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a747693-b205-4669-bc7b-2b21b06a7484

Source: GMO Internet, Inc.