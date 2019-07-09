Quantcast

CapStar Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

July 09, 2019


NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release after the market closes on July 25, 2019.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 26, 2019 to discuss its financial results.  Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 7628709

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at www.ir.capstarbank.com.  An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.

Contact:

Rob Anderson (615) 732-6455

ir@capstarbank.com



Source: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

