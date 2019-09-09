CapStar and Certain Directors and Officers Announce Stock Purchase Agreement with Corsair





NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it has purchased 129,786 shares of the Company's common stock from funds managed by Corsair Investments, L.P. ("Corsair") for a price of $15.41 per share and a total purchase price of approximately $2 million, representing a purchase price equal to the September 5, 2019 closing price of the Company's common stock, pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement with Corsair dated September 9, 2019.



Additionally, the Company announced that Dennis C. Bottorff, the Chairman of the Company's board of directors, and Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, each purchased 32,446 shares of the Company's common stock and eight (8) other directors and members of Company management purchased a total of 162,232 shares of the Company's common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $3.50 million.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2019, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.02 billion, gross loans of $1.44 billion, total deposits of $1.72 billion, and shareholders' equity of $262.66 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

