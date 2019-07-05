Quantcast

Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 05, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) (the "Company") announced today that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2019 after the close of the financial markets. 

Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5507 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.  International callers should dial (253) 237-1134.  Please reference conference ID #4695756. 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.CapitalaGroup.com.  Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.  An archived replay of the conference will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website. 

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first and second liens, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle-market companies.  The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.  For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.



About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $2.7 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors.  For more information, visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

Capitala Finance Corp.

Stephen Arnall, Chief Financial Officer

704-376-5502

sarnall@capitalagroup.com

SOURCE: Capitala Finance Corp.

Source: Capitala Group

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CPTA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8170.23
61.14  ▲  0.75%
DJIA 26966.00
179.32  ▲  0.67%
S&P 500 2995.82
22.81  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 3, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar