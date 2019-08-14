Capital Senior Living Named Among Recipients of Apprenticeship Grant From U.S. Department of Labor Through Dallas County Community College District



Company Part of Consortium of Dallas-based Healthcare Companies to Participate

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, announced today it has been selected to participate in a $12 million apprenticeship grant through the Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will promote work-based training and serve as a model for strengthening the local Dallas workforce through the appointment of trained, credentialed workers.



Capital Senior Living was one of 12 Dallas-based healthcare companies chosen to participate. The Company expects to offer 400 apprenticeships, helping workers earn Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse (LPN/LVN) and Registered Nurse (RN) certifications.

The overall $12 million grant will support training for 7,500 apprentices in approximately 50 critical health care occupations for health care providers, locally and nationally. Of the 7,500 apprentices, it is projected there will be nearly 3,700 women, more than 2,500 people of color, and over 1,100 transitioning service members, military spouses and veterans.

"Participating in the DCCCD grant will prove beneficial for Capital Senior Living and our employees nationwide. With 128 senior living communities in 23 states, the DCCCD grant provides an opportunity to further develop and enhance the skills of our workforce locally at our Dallas headquarters and nationally across our enterprise. It will also foster possible partnerships with other healthcare care providers. This is another example of the ways in which we are augmenting, enriching and growing our clinical workforce," explained Kimberly S. Lody, chief executive officer and president at Capital Senior Living.

Jeremy Falke, Capital Senior Living's senior vice president of human resources, added: "Being part of the grant program through DCCCD will not only help to enrich our candidate pool but also will be a beneficial and viable retention and development tool. This program is an important component of our strategy to expand our workforce, enhance talent within our industry and cultivate interest amongst potential employees in pursuing healthcare careers within senior living."

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company's 128 communities are home to nearly 12,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living affords seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the company on Facebook.

For Further Information, Contact:

Susan J. Turkell, 303-766-4343

sturkell@pairelations.com

Source: Capital Senior Living Corporation