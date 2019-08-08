Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results





DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE:CSU), one of the nation's largest operators of senior housing communities, announced today operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"In the second quarter, we continued to focus on initiatives to stabilize and invest in our operations to build a platform for sustainable, profitable growth. We have assembled a strong, experienced team to lead operations, we have improved our business processes and we are experiencing positive momentum in several metrics, including higher average rents, well-managed operating costs and higher employee retention," said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although conditions remain difficult and the impact of our actions will take time to result in improved financial performance, we are confident our strategy will establish a solid foundation for long-term value creation."

Operating and Financial Summary (all amounts in this operating and financial summary exclude two communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion, unless otherwise noted; also, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below and reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on the final page of this release):

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019, including all communities, was $113.1 million, a $1.5 million, or 1.3%, decrease, from the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue for same communities, which excludes two communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion and the Company's two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, was $110.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1.7%, versus the second quarter of 2018.

Occupancy for all communities was 82.4% for the second quarter of 2019, a decline of 70 basis points from the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 280 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 due in part to the re-opening of our two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the third quarter of 2018. Occupancy for same communities was 83.6% in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 80 basis points from the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 190 basis points, when compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Average monthly rent for all communities was $3,629 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $11, or 0.3%, from the second quarter of 2018. Average monthly rent for same communities was $3,632 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $15 per occupied unit, or 0.4%, from the second quarter of 2018. Average monthly rent increased 0.4% for all communities and 0.5% for same communities in the second quarter of 2019 when compared with the first quarter of 2019.



Income from operations, including all communities, was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, versus $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.



The Company's Net Loss for the second quarter of 2019, including all communities, was $12.5 million.

Excluding items noted and reconciled on the final page of this release, the Company's adjusted net loss was $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $34.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $38.4 million in the comparable period last year. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure, rather than a financial performance measure, used by management and others to evaluate the value of companies in the senior living industry.



Adjusted Cash from Facility Operations ("CFFO") was $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.



Recent Investment Activity

As previously reported, the Company closed on the sale of its community in Kokomo, Indiana, on May 1, 2019, at a price of $5.0 million. The transaction resulted in approximately $1.4 million in net cash proceeds. The community had a negative CFFO contribution of approximately $0.2 million in 2018.

Carey P. Hendrickson, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, said: "Consistent with our normal business practices, the Company is engaged in various activities, including the marketing of a limited number of additional owned communities for potential divestiture and the refinancing of existing owned communities. Against a challenging operating environment, we are taking these proactive steps to strengthen our financial foundation, optimize our asset portfolio, and ultimately, enhance shareholder value."

Financial Results - Second Quarter

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported revenue of $113.1 million, compared with revenue of $114.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue for consolidated communities excluding the two communities undergoing significant renovation and conversion, was $111.9 million, a decrease of 1.2%, in the second quarter of 2019 when compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $74.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 2.0%, from the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 included a $1.2 million business interruption insurance credit related to the Company's two Houston communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey to offset the lost revenues and continuing expenses, and to restore the communities' net income for the second quarter of 2019 based on an approximate average of the communities' net income in the seven months of 2017 prior to the hurricane. The business interruption credit was $1.6 million in the comparable period a year ago.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $6.6 million versus $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding transaction and conversion costs in both periods (including approximately $0.5 million related to separation and placement costs associated with the Company's former CEO and COO), general and administrative expenses increased $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 versus the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues under management, general and administrative expenses, excluding transaction and conversion costs, were 5.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million. This compares with $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company's Non-GAAP financial measures exclude two communities that are undergoing significant renovation and conversion (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below).



Adjusted EBITDAR for the second quarter of 2019 was $34.0 million, compared with $38.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted CFFO was $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. CFFO for the second quarter of 2019 includes a negative net impact of $0.5 million related to the Company's adoption of the new lease accounting standard ("ASC 842") effective January 1, 2019. There was no impact on Adjusted EBITDAR related to the adoption of the new lease standard.

Operating Activities

Same community results exclude two previously noted communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion, the two Houston communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and the Kokomo community sold on May 1, 2019. Same-community results also exclude certain conversion costs.

Same-community revenue in the second quarter of 2019 decreased 1.7% versus the second quarter of 2018.

Same-community operating expenses increased 1.9% in the second quarter of 2019 versus the second quarter of 2018, excluding conversion costs in all periods. On the same basis, labor costs, including benefits, increased 0.4% in the second quarter, food costs increased 0.7% and utilities decreased 3.2%, respectively. Same-community net operating income decreased 7.7% in the second quarter of 2019 when compared with the same period a year ago.

Capital expenditures were $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the second quarter with $34.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. As of June 30, 2019, the Company financed its owned communities with mortgages totaling $971.0 million, at interest rates averaging 4.9%. The majority of the Company's debt is at fixed interest rates excluding a $65 million bridge loan that matures in 2020, an $11 million bridge loan that matures in 2021, and approximately $50 million of long-term variable rate debt under the Company's Master Credit Facility. The earliest maturity date for the Company's fixed-rate debt is in 2022.

The Company's cash on hand and cash flow from operations are expected to be sufficient for working capital and to fund the Company's capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures of Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are financial performance measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures may have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure commonly used by Company management, research analysts and investors to value companies in the senior living industry. Since Adjusted EBITDAR excludes interest expense and rent expense, it allows Company management, research analysts and investors to compare the enterprise values of different companies without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements.

The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are useful as performance measures in identifying trends in day-to-day operations because they exclude the costs associated with acquisitions and conversions and other items that do not ordinarily reflect the ongoing operating results of our primary business. Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO provide indicators to management of progress in achieving both consolidated and individual business unit operating performance and are used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the performance of companies in the senior living industry.

The Company strongly urges you to review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAR and the reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO, along with the Company's consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows. This is included on the last page of this press release.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company's 128 communities are home to nearly 12,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

Safe Harbor

The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to satisfy its debt and lease obligations and to fund the Company's capital improvement projects to expand, redevelop, and/or reposition its senior living communities; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; the Company's ability to extend or refinance its existing debt as such debt matures; the Company's compliance with its debt and lease agreements; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions upon favorable terms or at all; the risk of oversupply and increased competition in the markets which the Company operates; the risk of increased competition for skilled workers due to wage pressure and changes in regulatory requirements; the departure of the Company's key officers and personnel; the cost and difficulty of complying with applicable licensure, legislative oversight, or regulatory changes; the risks associated with a decline in economic conditions generally; the adequacy and continued availability of the Company's insurance policies and the Company's ability to recover any losses it sustains under such policies; changes in accounting principles and interpretations; and the other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For information about Capital Senior Living, visit www.capitalsenior.com.

Investor Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 or chendrickson@capitalsenior.com.

Press Contact Susan J. Turkell at 303-766-4343 or sturkell@capitalsenior.com.

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,698 $ 31,309 Restricted cash 13,053 13,011 Accounts receivable, net 10,710 10,581 Federal and state income taxes receivable 152 152 Property tax and insurance deposits 10,940 13,173 Prepaid expenses and other 6,404 5,232 Total current assets 62,957 73,458 Property and equipment, net 1,012,229 1,059,049 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 241,231 — Deferred taxes, net 152 152 Other assets, net 11,467 16,485 Total assets $ 1,328,036 $ 1,149,144 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,012 $ 9,095 Accrued expenses 43,087 41,880 Current portion of notes payable, net of deferred loan costs 17,973 14,342 Current portion of deferred income 5,418 14,892 Current portion of financing obligations 1,695 3,113 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 45,991 — Federal and state income taxes payable 179 406 Customer deposits 1,287 1,302 Total current liabilities 117,642 85,030 Deferred income — 8,151 Financing obligations, net of current portion 10,571 45,647 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 226,909 — Other long-term liabilities — 15,643 Notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and current portion 949,871 959,408 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 15,000; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 65,000; issued and outstanding

shares - 31,469 and 31,273 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 320 318 Additional paid-in capital 188,537 187,879 Retained deficit (162,384 ) (149,502 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 494 shares in 2019 and 2018 (3,430 ) (3,430 ) Total shareholders' equity 23,043 35,265 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,328,036 $ 1,149,144





CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Resident revenue $ 113,126 $ 114,627 $ 227,302 $ 229,270 Expenses: Operating expenses (exclusive of facility lease expense and depreciation and amortization expense shown below) 74,430 72,968 149,835 144,668 General and administrative expenses 6,642 5,712 14,212 11,734 Facility lease expense 14,238 14,224 28,473 28,438 Stock-based compensation expense 1,638 2,559 660 4,508 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,975 15,521 31,949 30,893 Total expenses 112,923 110,984 225,129 220,241 Income from operations 203 3,643 2,173 9,029 Other income (expense): Interest income 57 38 114 75 Interest expense (12,602 ) (12,615 ) (25,166 ) (25,066 ) Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums (97 ) — (97 ) — Write-down of assets held for sale — — (2,340 ) — Gain on disposition of assets, net 38 — 38 3 Other (expense) income (16 ) 1 7 2 Loss before provision for income taxes (12,417 ) (8,933 ) (25,271 ) (15,957 ) Provision for income taxes (117 ) (127 ) (247 ) (259 ) Net loss $ (12,534 ) $ (9,060 ) $ (25,518 ) $ (16,216 ) Per share data: Basic net loss per share $ (0.41 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.41 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted average shares outstanding — basic 30,279 29,831 30,191 29,730 Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted 30,279 29,831 30,191 29,730 Comprehensive loss $ (12,534 ) $ (9,060 ) $ (25,518 ) $ (16,216 )





CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net loss $ (25,518 ) $ (16,216 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,949 30,893 Amortization of deferred financing charges 857 859 Amortization of deferred lease costs and lease intangibles — 424 Amortization of lease incentives — (856 ) Deferred income 209 (344 ) Operating lease expense adjustment (2,457 ) — Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums 97 — Write-down of assets held for sale 2,340 — Gain on disposition of assets, net (38 ) (3 ) Provision for bad debts 1,613 1,454 Stock-based compensation expense 660 4,508 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,744 ) (3,080 ) Property tax and insurance deposits 2,233 3,332 Prepaid expenses and other (2,251 ) (294 ) Other assets (745 ) 407 Accounts payable (7,083 ) (1,267 ) Accrued expenses 1,207 (2,404 ) Other liabilities — (1,908 ) Federal and state income taxes receivable/payable (227 ) (211 ) Deferred resident revenue (336 ) (97 ) Customer deposits (15 ) (89 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 751 15,108 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (7,812 ) (10,802 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 4,888 4 Net cash used in investing activities (2,924 ) (10,798 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from notes payable 5,268 1,740 Repayments of notes payable (11,905 ) (11,167 ) Cash payments for capital lease and financing obligations (538 ) (1,534 ) Deferred financing charges paid (221 ) (46 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,396 ) (11,007 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,569 ) (6,697 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 44,320 31,024 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 34,751 $ 24,327 Supplemental Disclosures Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 23,509 $ 24,121 Income taxes $ 505 $ 543





Capital Senior Living Corporation Supplemental Information Average Communities Resident Capacity Average Units Q2 19 Q2 18 Q2 19 Q2 18 Q2 19 Q2 18 Portfolio Data I. Community Ownership / Management Consolidated communities Owned 82 83 10,629 10,767 8,189 7,971 Leased 46 46 5,756 5,756 4,412 4,420 Total 128 129 16,385 16,523 12,601 12,391 Independent living 6,879 6,879 4,871 4,898 Assisted living 9,506 9,644 7,730 7,493 Total 16,385 16,523 12,601 12,391 II. Percentage of Operating Portfolio Consolidated communities Owned 64.1 % 64.3 % 64.9 % 65.2 % 65.0 % 64.3 % Leased 35.9 % 35.7 % 35.1 % 34.8 % 35.0 % 35.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Independent living 42.0 % 41.6 % 38.7 % 39.5 % Assisted living 58.0 % 58.4 % 61.3 % 60.5 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %







Capital Senior Living Corporation Supplemental Information (excludes two communities being repositioned/leased up, two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the Kokomo community sold on May 1, 2019) Selected Operating Results Q2 19 Q2 18 I. Owned communities Number of communities 78 79 Resident capacity 10,110 10,248 Unit capacity 7,747 7,776 Financial occupancy (1) 85.3 % 86.9 % Revenue (in millions) 70.1 71.5 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 47.5 46.3 Operating margin (2) 32 % 35 % Average monthly rent 3,537 3,527 II. Leased communities Number of communities 46 46 Resident capacity 5,756 5,756 Unit capacity 4,412 4,420 Financial occupancy (1) 80.5 % 83.1 % Revenue (in millions) 40.6 41.7 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 24.8 25.1 Operating margin (2) 39 % 40 % Average monthly rent 3,814 3,789 III. Consolidated communities Number of communities 124 125 Resident capacity 15,866 16,004 Unit capacity 12,159 12,196 Financial occupancy (1) 83.6 % 85.5 % Revenue (in millions) 110.8 113.2 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 72.2 71.3 Operating margin (2) 35 % 37 % Average monthly rent 3,634 3,619 IV. Same-store communities Number of communities 124 124 Resident capacity 15,866 15,866 Unit capacity 12,133 12,118 Financial occupancy (1) 83.6 % 85.5 % Revenue (in millions) 110.5 112.4 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 72.0 70.6 Operating margin (2) 35 % 37 % Average monthly rent 3,632 3,617 V. General and Administrative expenses as a percent of Total Revenues under Management Second quarter (3) 5.1 % 3.9 % Year to date (3) 5.1 % 4.5 % VI. Consolidated Mortgage Debt Information (in thousands, except interest rates) (excludes insurance premium financing) Total fixed rate mortgage debt 844,567 878,179 Total variable rate mortgage debt 126,385 76,381 Weighted average interest rate 4.86 % 4.77 % (1) Financial occupancy represents actual days occupied divided by total number of available days during the quarter. (2) Excludes management fees, provision for bad debts and transaction and conversion costs. (3) Excludes transaction and conversion costs.





CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDAR Net loss $ (12,534 ) $ (9,060 ) $ (25,518 ) $ (16,216 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 15,975 15,521 31,949 30,893 Stock-based compensation expense 1,638 2,559 660 4,508 Facility lease expense 14,238 14,224 28,473 28,438 Provision for bad debts 808 995 1,613 1,454 Interest income (57 ) (38 ) (114 ) (75 ) Interest expense 12,602 12,615 25,166 25,066 Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums 97 - 97 - Write down of assets held for sale - - 2,340 - Gain on disposition of assets, net (38 ) - (38 ) (3 ) Other expense (income) 16 (1 ) (7 ) (2 ) Provision for income taxes 117 127 247 259 Casualty losses 257 215 525 429 Transaction and conversion costs 328 589 960 838 Employee placement and separation costs 534 690 1,896 - Employee benefit reserve adjustments - - - 690 Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up (18 ) (38 ) 37 24 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 33,963 $ 38,398 $ 68,286 $ 76,303 Adjusted Revenues Total revenues $ 113,126 $ 114,627 $ 227,302 $ 229,270 Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up (1,260 ) (1,419 ) (2,550 ) (2,773 ) Adjusted revenues $ 111,866 $ 113,208 $ 224,752 $ 226,497 Adjusted net loss and Adjusted net loss per share Net loss $ (12,534 ) $ (9,060 ) $ (25,518 ) $ (16,216 ) Casualty losses 257 215 525 429 Transaction and conversion costs 328 619 977 881 Employee placement and separation costs 534 - 1,896 - Employee benefit reserve adjustments - 690 - 690 Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums 97 - 97 - Write down of assets held for sale - - 2,340 - Gain on disposition of assets (38 ) - (38 ) (3 ) Tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (25%) (295 ) (209 ) (1,449 ) (739 ) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 2,762 2,110 5,663 3,519 Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up 594 606 1,277 1,278 Adjusted net loss $ (8,295 ) $ (5,029 ) $ (14,230 ) $ (10,161 ) Diluted shares outstanding 30,279 29,831 30,191 29,730 Adjusted net loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.34 ) Adjusted CFFO Net loss $ (12,534 ) $ (9,060 ) $ (25,518 ) $ (16,216 ) Non-cash charges, net 17,400 19,012 35,230 36,935 Operating lease payment adjustment to normalize lease commitments - - (910 ) - Recurring capital expenditures (1,148 ) (1,186 ) (2,297 ) (2,373 ) Casualty losses 257 215 525 429 Transaction and conversion costs 328 619 977 881 Employee placement and separation costs 534 - 1,896 - Employee benefit reserve adjustments - 690 - 690 Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up 357 320 795 709 Adjusted CFFO $ 5,194 $ 10,610 $ 10,698 $ 21,055

