Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results. The call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services before the market opens on Thursday, August 8, 2019.



The call-in number is 323-794-2597, confirmation code 4040867. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company's shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting August 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until August 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 4040867. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company's corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company's 128 communities are home to nearly 12,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For information about Capital Senior Living, visit www.capitalsenior.com.

Contact Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 for more information.

Source: Capital Senior Living Corporation