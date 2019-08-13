Quantcast

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend CEO – Cloud business is a 'freight train'

By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Mike Tuchen had a clear message: The most important thing going on in our business is the thing that is also the most important in the market, it's the move to the cloud. For Talend, that business is moving like a freight train. 

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

Read: One on One Interview with Talend CEO Mike Tuchen

