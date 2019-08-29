Quantcast

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 11:39:00 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rowan Trollope had a clear message: The company has brought in a raft of new executive talent in the past year as that vision of saving customer support has resonated with people, he says, and is "luring star team members from all over."

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

Read: One-on-One Interview with Five9 ( FIVN ) CEO Rowan Trollope

