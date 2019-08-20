Quantcast

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Alteryx CFO – The market opportunity is early and 'ginormous'

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 12:51:00 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Kevin Rubin had a clear message: The space that Alteryx serves, the opportunity is early, and it's just ‘ginormous.' There will continue to be active M&A, and Alteryx, a longtime player in the field, is keeping its powder dry, so that it can be one of the acquirers.

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

Read: One on One Interview With Alteryx CFO Kevin Rubin

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com

Source: Capital Market Laboratories

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AYX




