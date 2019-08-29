Quantcast

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.13 per share. It represents an 18% increase over the prior quarter of $.11. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.52 per common share and is payable on September 23, 2019 to shareowners of record as of September 9, 2019. The annualized dividend yield is 2.14% based on a closing stock price of $24.31 on August 28, 2019.

"Today's dividend increase reflects our strong capital position, solid financial performance and confidence in the future," said William G. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital City Bank Group.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:

J. Kimbrough Davis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.7820

Source: Capital City Bank Group

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CCBG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7973.39
116.51  ▲  1.48%
DJIA 26362.25
326.15  ▲  1.25%
S&P 500 2924.58
36.64  ▲  1.27%
Data as of Aug 29, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar