Quantcast

Capital City Bank Group Board of Directors Announces New Member

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group announces Robert Antoine has joined its board of directors.

Until his retirement from Deloitte & Touche LLP in May 2019, Antoine was a partner in the firm's Banking and Securities practice for more than 21 years. During his tenure, he advised clients on a broad range of issues affecting corporate governance, internal controls, information security and regulatory compliance. Prior to Deloitte & Touche, Robert held a number of executive positions in internal audit and financial management.

"The expertise Robert brings will be of immeasurable value to the Capital City Bank Group board," said William G. Smith Jr., chairman, president and CEO. "He regularly provides guidance on an array of issues financial institutions face today, from regulatory concerns to risk, and I am confident Robert's contributions will complement, strengthen and enhance our existing board."

Robert is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Public Accountant in Florida. He earned his Accounting degree from the University of West Florida in Pensacola and a Master of Business Administration from Western New England College in Springfield, Ma. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the American and Florida Institutes of Certified Public Accountants, the Financial Executives Institute, the Institute of Internal Auditors and the National Association of Black Accountants.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information, Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525

Source: Capital City Bank Group

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CCBG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8330.21
91.67  ▲  1.11%
DJIA 27192.45
51.47  ▲  0.19%
S&P 500 3025.86
22.19  ▲  0.74%
Data as of Jul 26, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar