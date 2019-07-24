Cannabix Technologies Achieves THC Breath Capture Milestone, Comments on Patent Portfolio



The Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer is being developed to provide law enforcement and employers a tool to enforce public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE:BLO) (OTC PINK:BLOZF) (the "Company or Cannabix") developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that Company scientists have developed proprietary methods resulting in the achievement of the highest ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") detection levels collected from human breath to date. Over the last several months, Company scientists have studied the unique chemical interactions of THC and cannabinoids in breath, and developed and evaluated novel methods to efficiently and practically capture and ionize THC and cannabinoid analytes collected from several different subjects. These analytes are typically found in extremely low quantities due to their relatively low volatilities, requiring an efficient sampling method. The Company's newly developed methods and technologies for sample capture are an important milestone and represent a significant advancement in the field of human breath studies. These novel capture methods could have implications for both point-of-care and lab-based instruments that would provide real-time results from breath samples, targeting analytes of a wide range of volatilities. The Company continues to expeditiously conduct trial testing to evaluate the sensitivity and accuracy of the instrument and to collect data to determine variance among test subjects at its Vancouver and Florida development facilities using its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) THC detection device.

Growing Patent Portfolio

The Company's patent portfolio includes an exclusive worldwide license of University of Florida ("UF") US Patent 8,237,118 in the area of breath analysis of controlled substances using Partial Ovoidal FAIMS Electrode (high field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry). Additionally, the Company has licensed patent pending technology from UF (US 16/082220) relating to using FAIMS detection, and has filed its own patent applications commencing in 2015.

The Company's technology has significantly progressed since its original filings, and improvements have been made to every aspect of the instrument (in particular related to Company's originally filed US and Canadian patent application Nos. 14/689434 and 2887841). New intellectual property and trade secrets have been developed that will ultimately supersede earlier patent applications. The Company's intellectual property is growing and additional patent applications will be filed in due course. Additional applications that are already pending include Canadian and US applications directed to an intercept system (ignition interlock device) for controlled substances (Nos. 3041860 and 16/344578).

An ignition interlock device requires a driver to blow into an installed device confirming the driver is not impaired before the vehicle will start. Many countries are requiring an ignition interlock device as a condition for drivers convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, especially repeat offenders.

The Company routinely receives official correspondence related to its pending patent applications from Canadian and US Patent and Trademark Offices. Such correspondence requires a formal response from the Company to refine the application to address any objections raised by the offices. Such official correspondence can be expected by the Company as it is normal for patents to be initially refused (even a few times) by the patent office. The Company is entitled to submit arguments and/or amend its claims in order to address the Examiner's reasons for rejection to secure grant of a patent. As usual, Company patent lawyers review the merits of the Patent Office's comments and prepare and file responses as required.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rav Mlait"

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing "patent pending" technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Source: Cannabix Technologies Inc.