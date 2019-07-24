Cannabis Suisse Corp. is Happy to Announce the Launching of a New Product in Our Retail Brand Alpine Cannabis









ALPINE CANNABIS CBD PURE BASE: BOOST YOUR E-LIQUIDS

Dietikon, Switzerland, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alpine Cannabis CBD Pure Base is an e-liquid for electronic cigarettes. It's an amazing boost of CBD to any favorite e-liquids and comes with various levels of CBD strengths.

CBD is a compound found and extracted from specific hemp strains. Contrary to THC, it has no psychoactive or hallucinogenic effects. The unique strains of cannabis that Cannabis Suisse has selected and cultivated contain less than 1% THC. A remarkable characteristic of these strains of cannabis is that the THC:CBD ratio is 1:20. Diluting the THC content does not reduce the CBD content of the product.

Alpine Cannabis CBD Pure Base provides:

Certified CBD concentration in 10 mL bottle

Guaranteed without THC & Nicotine Free

No alcohol, no animal extracts

USP / food grade ingredients

Tamper-proof and childproof

Diacetyl free and quality controlled

PG:

CBD per 10ml bottle: 100mg, 300mg, 500mg

CBD per 30ml bottle: 200mg, 500mg, 1000mg

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Cannabis Suisse Corp.

Alain Parrik

alain@cannabissuisse.com

Source: Cannabis Suisse Corp.