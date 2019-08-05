Cannabis Science Successfully Completes European Headquarters and Operations Move to The Netherlands and Completes Shut Down of All Cannabis Science Europe GmbH Germany Operations





IRVINE, CA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC:CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the Company has successfully completed reorganization of its European business to better align with the requirements of its customers, partners, and stakeholders. This move is expected to help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of CBIS' European operations, and provide the necessary infrastructure to manage supply-chain logistics, new product development, and revenue growth. The Company's activities, including cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing, will be headquartered in The Netherlands while all former Germany operations have been dissolved.

"We are ready to move forward aggressively with our cultivation, extraction, and product development initiatives in Europe," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS' President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder. "We've decided to streamline and merge all of our European activities into one organization, CBIS Holding B.V. All of the initiatives that were formerly undertaken through a joint venture between Dupetit GmbH and CBIS Europe GmbH have been moved to CBIS Holding B.V. We believe we are now well-positioned to grow our business throughout the European market."

CBIS Holding B.V. will be headquartered in The Netherlands and will manufacture and distribute the current Cannabia®️ beverage line and CannaPOW®️, as well as other hemp and cannabis-infused products. Cannabia's® first hemp beverage, a cannabis beer, was launched in March 1996 when Germany officially authorized the cultivation of hemp, the so-called "fiber hemp". A secret, hand-selected blend of organic barley malt, hops, and hemp give Cannabia® its rich taste and unmistakable hemp aroma. Cannabia® is currently distributed in several European Union countries, as well as in a number of important markets, including Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Additionally, CBIS Holding B.V. will leverage the proprietary short-time vacuum distillation process for the purification and enhancement of cannabidiol (CBD) extract with high levels of Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA), as developed by Cannabis Science Europe GmbH. This ground-breaking technology is expected to help drive the Company's sales growth with wholesale and retail customers in Europe, subject to the jurisdictional regulatory constraints in targeted countries. This proprietary process allows for the purification and enhancement of cannabidiol (CBD) extract with high levels of Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA).

"As we move forward in Europe, there are also a number of major developments with our business in the U.S.," added Mr. Dabney. "We have been working on new and important projects, and preparing for the recapitalization of CBIS. I expect we'll have an important announcement shortly, and I am very excited regarding the potential for us to grow sales of current CBIS products and continue developing new products for market. We have delayed the much-anticipated CBIS Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala until these major activities in the U.S. and Europe could be completed. We are now close to the point where we can schedule the CBIS Gala and share our story and current news with our shareholders and stakeholders."

The 2019 CBIS Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala is an event to award and build support for the eradication of critical ailments and improved palliative care in mainstream and distressed demographics. To show the Company's gratitude to its shareholders, Mr. Dabney also intends to present the loyalty stock gifts to approved shareholders at this event. The Awards Gala will also provide the Company with the opportunity to gather with leaders in the field of cannabinoid research to share information and ideas on critical ailments being addressed by CBIS' research, celebrating the industry and Company accomplishments, along with those who have been instrumental in the Company's achievements.

The CBIS Black-Tie Awards Gala will be open to everyone, including strategic partners, researchers, celebrities, and other interested parties. The program for the Awards Gala will include cannabis treatment success stories from patients and physicians, live entertainment, fundraising auctions, and updates from the Company about new drug developments and future expansion plans.

All parties are encouraged to go to www.icannabinoid.com to register and follow Company news, including news about the CBIS Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala, and to join various groups based on areas of interest including the "CBIS Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala Action Group" for more live information!

iCannabinoid serves as an information center, resource hub, and support group for those seeking alternative cannabinoid treatments for various critical ailments such as Cancer, Arthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, and more. This website provides timely and relevant information for cannabis users, cannabis professionals and researchers, CBIS shareholders, and other cannabis stakeholders. iCannabinoid also provides opportunities to enlighten medical practitioners on all aspects of cannabinoid therapies and the endocannabinoid system, and allows them to directly help patients in suggestive treatments.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

CBIS is the first publicly-traded cannabinoid company on the market, and is a leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines and associated delivery technologies. CBIS and its research collaborators are currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines with plans to transition to clinical trials on a number of products this year. Targeted indications include Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). CBIS is also currently in negotiations to license the Company's U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including Sleep Disorders.

CBIS recently announced its drug-development pipeline (www.cannabisscience.com) and the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, neurological conditions, and other indications as identified previously. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

