Cannabis Science Prepares Announcements for Revenues and Corporate Growth; Finalizing New Asset Partnerships and Acquisitions Targeting Positive Cash Flow in Key Markets Globally





IRVINE, CA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC:CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is preparing to announce a number of exciting new partnerships and acquisitions as the Company prepares for a significant growth in revenue and positive cash flow from operations in key markets globally.



The Company will be taking corporate actions to fast track this growth, including compiling the Company financials over the next quarter to achieve compliance with its fully reporting status requirements. These Company actions are designed to immediately maximize the asset book value that Cannabis Science has created through the realization and development of its many clinical critical drug-development targets, University education scholarship programs, and its multi-jurisdictional economic development initiatives.

The main actions will be centered around the market capitalization of the CBIS shares, and increasing authorized shares and planned financings. The Company has no plans to implement roll backs or changes in current shareholder positions; the Company is focused on moving its success forward with expansive growth, not backwards with risky consolidations.

While currently, there appears to be a significant amount of confusion in the markets, Cannabis Science' foundation is set and ready to build out. Over the last several years, Cannabis Science has invested heavily in its drug-development, education, and economic development initiatives. As for drug-development, Cannabis Science has a tremendous pipeline of potential clinical ailment products and is planning for clinical trials this year and the years to come. Cannabis Science also has a number of products currently available and under development for the state and over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Similarly, Cannabis Science has made considerable progress with its education and economic development programs internationally.

The Company expects to transition into a very large positive cash flow position from these types of projects as previously evidenced, and that will be announced in the near future. The Company is preparing to announce a number of new positive cash flow operations and new partnership opportunities developed from this strategically focused work.

"When we actually roll out our expanded operations coupled with our inherent strengths, assets, and new capitalization, I believe the markets will respond rather favorably to our story as we leverage and monetize our assets, and begin to generate significant cash flow from our operations as an industry leader. Significant change is on the horizon! Once we make these announcements and commence our march to the next level, it will certainly be the right time to bring invite the World and have a Black-Tie Gala Party to celebrate our Successes!" stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS', President, CEO, and Co-Founder.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science recently released its clinical drug-development pipeline (www.cannabisscience.com) and announced the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives. Cannabis Science, as the first publicly-traded cannabinoid company on the market, is a proven leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines and associated delivery technologies. CBIS and its research collaborators are currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines with plans to transition to clinical trials on a number of products this year. Targeted indications include Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). CBIS is also currently in negotiations to license the Company's U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including Sleep Disorders.

CBIS takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, neurological conditions, and other indications as identified previously.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832

Source: Cannabis Science, Inc.