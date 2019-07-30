Cannabidiol (CBD) Effectively Delivered Subcutaneously with Valeritas Proprietary h-Patch™ Wearable Device in Preclinical Study





- Company Plans to Explore Partnering Opportunities with CBD Therapeutics Companies -

- Company to Host a Conference Call Today, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET -

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX), a medical technology company and maker of the V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, which uses their proprietary h-Patch™ technology, announced today positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study of cannabidiol (CBD) subcutaneous infusion with two dosing regimens delivered via its proprietary h-Patch™ wearable drug delivery device. The Company believes this study represents the first report of CBD delivered via subcutaneous infusion in any preclinical model.

Valeritas' h-Patch™ is a drug delivery technology that can facilitate the simple and effective subcutaneous delivery of injectable medicines to patients across a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's V-Go® is the first FDA-approved product that utilizes the h-Patch™ technology. To date, more than 20 million V-Go insulin delivery devices have been sold in the United States.

The study evaluated CBD delivered over a single 24-hour period using the h-Patch™. Two CBD dosage regimens (40mg/24h and 76mg/24h) were tested via the h-Patch™, with PK evaluated at time points out to 48 hours from the start of infusion. Both dosages displayed rapid absorption and distribution with CBD levels in blood detected within an hour of the beginning of infusion, followed by prolonged elimination with CBD still detectable 24 hours after completion of h-Patch™ infusion. Results of the study will be submitted for presentation at a major medical conference in 2019.

Oral CBD solutions have very low bio-availability in humans, in the range of 6-10%, and concerns linger over their long-term effect on the liver as a result of exposure to toxic metabolites. The h-Patch™ system provides a continuous basal delivery rate over a period of 24 hours, and maximizes therapeutic effect by avoiding the first-pass effect and eliminating peak/trough variations of drug exposure.

The Company believes subcutaneous infusion of CBD via the h-Patch™ may offer several distinct advantages over oral dosing including the ability to achieve therapeutic drug concentrations with a fraction of the overall dose, significantly prolonged half life (versus single oral administration), minimization of the variation in CBD metabolism in the general population, and a dramatic reduction in the overall amount of drug metabolized by the liver. These features may contribute to a dramatically improved risk-reward profile for a CBD isolate therapeutic and could open the door to reliable, uniform dosing.

"In the United States alone, approximately 160 clinical trials with CBD are currently enrolling patients or preparing to do so. Disease targets include epilepsy, PTSD, pain, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disorders, multiple sclerosis, eye conditions, spinal cord injuries, addiction, and cancer," said Ilo E. Leppik, MD, the former president of the American Epilepsy Society and current Professor of Neurology and Pharmacy at the University of Minnesota. "CBD has tremendous pharmaceutical potential. However, the poor bio-availability and other issues that result from oral dosing are major shortcomings that increase the cost and variability of treatment. We have found that a fatty meal can increase the amount of CBD absorbed by five times compared to that taken on an empty stomach so there is a dire need for an improvement in the consistency of dosing. Subcutaneous administration would have two advantages: it would greatly increase the bioavailability thus reducing the amount needed and it would eliminate the variability of diet on CBD uptake."

"This study highlights Valeritas' partnering opportunities to leverage the h-Patch™ technology beyond insulin delivery," said John Timberlake, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valeritas. "Subcutaneous infusion is a powerful delivery method for a variety of drugs with solubility, permeability, and first-pass metabolism challenges, and the h-Patch™ may offer a cost-effective alternative means of reliable and patient-friendly drug dosing."

About Valeritas Holdings, Inc.

Valeritas is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes by developing and commercializing innovative technologies. Valeritas' flagship product, V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, which utilizes the h-Patch™ technology, is a simple, affordable, all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for patients with type 2 diabetes that is worn like a patch and can eliminate the need for taking multiple daily shots. V-Go administers a continuous preset basal rate of insulin over 24 hours, and it provides discreet on-demand bolus dosing at mealtimes. It is the only basal-bolus insulin delivery device on the market today specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of type 2 diabetes patients. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Valeritas operates its R&D functions in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

More information is available at www.valeritas.com and our Twitter feed @Valeritas_US, www.twitter.com/Valeritas_US.

