Quantcast

See headlines for CCOXF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Candente Copper Corp. announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors   

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2019.

    The director nominees were presented in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2019 and shareholders re-elected all directors nominated by management. The directors will serve until the next annual general meeting of the Company.  The voting results are as follows:

    Nominee For   Witheld  
    Joanne C. Freeze 98.47 % 1.53 %
    John E. Black 98.81 % 1.19 %
    George Elliott 98.87 % 1.13 %
    Andrés J. Milla 98.30 % 1.70 %
    Michael J. Thicke 98.68 % 1.32 %
    Sean I. Waller 98.68 % 1.32 %

    About Candente Copper

    Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.  The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

    Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo,VP Exploration, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

    This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

    On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

    "Joanne C. Freeze" P.Geo.

    President, CEO and Director

    ___________________________________

    For further information please contact:

    "Joanne C. Freeze" P.Geo.

    President, CEO and Director

    Tel +1 604-689-1957

    info@candentecopper.com

    www.candentecopper.com

    NR-112

    Source: Candente Copper Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: CCOXF, DNT




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8109.09
    17.93  ▲  0.22%
    DJIA 26786.68
    69.25  ▲  0.26%
    S&P 500 2973.01
    8.68  ▲  0.29%
    Data as of Jul 2, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar