Canbiola Names Johnny J. Mack as Interim Chief Operating Officer and Director

HICKSVILLE, NY, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) ("Canbiola" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate, gel caps, and concentrate is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnny J Mack Ph.D. as its interim Chief Operating Officer and Director.

Canbiola Chief Executive Officer Marco Alfonsi commented, "While we have worked with Johnny in an advisory role for the past several months, we are thrilled to formally add him to our executive team and Board of Directors. Mr. Mack has added valuable expertise and guidance and we believe will be instrumental on our operational and management team as we seek to accelerate our revenue growth."

Mr. Mack stated, "I am proud to officially join the executive team and Board of Directors of Canbiola. As an advisor over the past several months, I have witnessed the excitement and acceptance over the Company's CBD products and strategy to market. Given the initial traction of more than 700% growth to greater than $500,000 revenue in the first quarter of 2019, I believe Canbiola is on the cusp of creating significant value for its shareholders."

Johnny J. Mack Ph.D. has a distinguished career as senior executive in healthcare, mortgage banking, community development, and nonprofit organizations. He is a founding member of the board of directors of Realizing the Dream, Inc., with Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, III, and now serves as the president of its rebrand, Realizing the Dream International. Mack has also served as the executive director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and president of the Drum Major Institute, a New York-based NGO co-founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He also founded Communities Without Boundaries International, a peace and development organization, and though it has worked in more than 25 countries globally. Dr. Mack is also principal and managing partner of the Jonymak Group, LLC, a global research and consulting firm that works across sectors - private, public, and community - focusing on strategic, advisory, development, and public affairs services to business, government, and nonprofit organizations.

Mack's community and international relations work includes extensive travel in North and South Americas, Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans and South/Southeast Asia, teaching and lecturing on the topics of peace and conflict resolution, nonviolent social change, and human development, as well as designing and carrying out comprehensive community building and development programs. He is a certified public accountant and has more than 30 years' experience directing program, administration, and financial management systems and operations. He has advised and served on many nonprofit boards, including his current position on the board of YouthBuild, USA.

Mack received the Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a second major in Theology from Oakwood University, Huntsville, AL. He is the recipient of the Honorary Doctorate of Humanity conferred by Beulah Heights University. He is a Senior Fellow at the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute, Stanford University, and the Henry Hart Rice Fellow at the School for Conflict Analysis & Resolution, George Mason University, where he earned both Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate gel caps and concentrates. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states, but pure CBD products are legal in all 50 states. Hemp CBD is the non-psychoactive component (No THC) used for treatment of pain, inflammation, and wellness programs. For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit https://canbiola.com.

Additionally, Canbiola's wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Health Products, based in Lacey, WA, is its prime development laboratory and production facility. Canbiola's Duramed division has recently rolled out a durable medical device via its Doctor network to treat patients with injuries via application of an in-home ultrasound sustained acoustic device (SAM) for pain and inflammation reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

