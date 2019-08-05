Canbiola Launches Dedicated Canbiola-Branded CBD Dispensing Machine





Initial 25 Units Will Target Medical Offices

HICKSVILLE, NY, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB:CANB) ("Canbiola" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate, gel caps, and concentrate announced today the launch of its own Canbiola-branded CBD product dispensing machine. An initial order for the first 25 units has been placed with the installations expected to occur in August and September.

The initial focus of this new direct-to-consumer marketing strategy will be to place the product dispensing machines in MRI locations, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care, and physician offices. Each product dispensing machine will dispense a variety of up to 10 Canbiola's Branded CBD products and a total of 150 units, including hemp oil drops, CBD salve and CBD Cryo Gel. The product dispensing machines include a video screen with an explanation of CBD, a doctor interview/tutorial on the effects and benefits of CBD and certificate of analysis copies from a third-party lab. Based on traffic and usage, the product dispensing machines can easily be moved or have additional SKUs added.

Canbiola Chief Executive Officer Marco Alfonsi commented, "We are very excited with the launch of our own dedicated Canbiola product dispensing machines. Feedback from the medical community and specifically many of the 30-60+ medical offices we are currently partnered with suggested the direct-to-consumer machines due to demand, convenience and ease-of-use will be a success. We are initially rolling out the product dispensing machines to areas within the medical community, but may include high traffic areas, such as shopping malls in the future."

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc.(OTCQB:CANB). is a Company specializing in the manufacturing, formulating and sale of Cannabidiol (Hemp-derived CBD) based products such as drops/tinctures, oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate gel caps and concentrates. All Canbiola products are organic and Non-GMO, formulated with the finest ingredients and manufacturing standards. All products are certified for purity and accuracy by third-party laboratory verification.

Canbiola pursues its aggressive growth strategy through the development of its proprietary line of products and expanding its product offerings through strategic acquisitions in the healthcare and CBD Industries.

Canbiola's marketing strategy incorporates the creation and delivery of innovative new products through targeted marketing channels. These marketing channels include:

· The Canbiola clinical line which is marketed and promoted through healthcare practitioners.

· Both the Pure Leaf Oil (consumer brand) and Seven Chakras (infused product spa line) lines are sold through retail outlets both online and brick and mortar.

Canbiola's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lacey WA, Pure Health Products LLC (PHP) also offers private label and white label solutions for companies looking to add high-quality CBD products to their product offerings. Canbiola Inc. is passionate about improving people's lives. We take pride in providing pure products infused with organic and natural ingredients. We want customers to know that they are buying lab-tested, high-quality natural products at a great price.

Additionally, Canbiola's Radical Tactical LLC subsidiary provides the marketplace with millennium targeted product lines including such products as vapes, gums, and kratom.

Duramed Inc. and DuramedNJ LLC, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Canbiola further the mission of providing innovative products designed to improve people's lives and reducing their dependence on opioid substance using its durable medical device products. This product line includes an FDA cleared wearable low-intensity ultrasound device delivering multi-hour treatment intended to accelerate healing and improve function for musculoskeletal injuries (muscle, tendon, ligament) and reducing chronic pain (without opioid pain medication).

With the creation of its newest wholly-owned subsidiary, NY Hemp Depot LLC, Canbiola fulfills its mission to become vertically integrated. By using its newly acquired NY State Hemp Cultivation License, it allows the company to contract with farmers in NY to grow specific strains of hemp for processing to Canbiola's exacting standards and specifications for isolate to ship to its laboratory and production facility (PHP) in WA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

