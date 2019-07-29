Canbiola Appoints John Bach to its Corporate Advisory Board









Adds Merger & Acquisition and Legal Experience

HICKSVILLE, NY, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) ("Canbiola" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate, gel caps, and concentrate, announced today the appointment of John Bach to its Corporate Advisory Board.

CanbiolaChief Executive Officer Marco Alfonsi commented, "We are pleased to welcome John to our team, as the newest member of our Corporate Advisory Board. John brings over 40 years of relationships and experience, especially in mergers and acquisitions and the legal and structural sides of transactions. We look forward to John providing input and guidance as we seek to advance our growth at Canbiola."

John Bach stated, "I am excited to join Marco and the Canbiola team. They have assembled a remarkable group of people to bring their CBD products and solutions to the medical and consumer markets. I look forward to assisting in any way I can to help the Company achieve its goals of being a significant participant in the emerging CBD market."

Since 1998, Mr. Bach has been Chief Business Development Officer and General Counsel to The Whitmore Group, Ltd., a full-service insurance brokerage and financial services. His chief responsibilities have included identifying potential Merger and Acquisition candidates, and analyzing, conducting due diligence and structuring acquisition of candidates for Whitmore, as well as advising on legal issues related to corporate governance, litigation and business transactions and regulatory issues related to insurance brokerage industry. During his tenure Whitmore had grown four-fold to become one of the top 5 independent brokers in the New York metropolitan area.

While at Whitmore, Mr. Bach founded in 2008, Private Client Realty Group, a Garden City, New York boutique real estate brokerage, investment and acquisition firm whose mission is to identify real estate investment and development opportunities and provide to a limited number of discerning clientele unlimited real estate services with confidential and personal attention.

Prior to joining Whitmore, Mr. Bach was tasked with turning around TSI Environmental, Inc. d/b/a Three Seasons Environmental. He joined TSI in 1996 initially as COO and General Counsel. Three months hereafter, Mr. Bach was elected Chairman of the Board and appointed President/CEO. In his positions, Mr. Bach oversaw all aspects of the management, marketing, and development of the company. During his tenure, Mr. Bach reorganized and turned the company around, permitting the firm to emerge out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Within the following year, he increased sales over 400%, which afforded shareholders the opportunity to sell the entity in 1998 for $12.5 million.

Before to his affiliation with TSI Environmental, Inc., Mr. Bach was principal, officer, and director of several privately held companies, including President of Atlantic Coast Construction Co. of New York, and Vice-President and General Counsel to Hugh P. Gaffney Co., Inc., a real estate development and brokerage firm. In these various positions, Mr. Bach's responsibilities included negotiations, acquisitions, and development of single-family residential/commercial properties; complete oversight of the acquisition and development process, including negotiation of contracts, implementation of development plans, and review of all zoning and governmental regulations; and design, oversight, supervision, and construction of projects.

Mr. Bach began his professional career as Legislative Counsel to Hon. John R. Dunne, New York State Senate. His first task was his appointment as Minority Counsel to the New York State Temporary Commission on Management and Productivity in the Public Sector. Subsequently, Mr. Bach joined the firm of Sprague, Dwyer, Aspland, and Tobin, P.C. in Garden City, New York and specialized in Banking and Real Estate which involved him in the negotiation and drafting of real estate contracts and commercial transactions; counseling of financial institutions (commercial bank and savings and loan association) regarding regulations and transactions; and real estate zoning. Mr. Bach opened his own private practice in 1978 and has practiced law for over forty-three years, having specialized in real estate, real estate development, zoning, and commercial transactions.

Mr. Bach received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Literature in 1972 from St. John's University, St. John's College, Jamaica, New York as well as his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1975 from St. John's University, School of Law. He attended the Master of Law Program at New York University, School of Law, New York, New York from 1975 to 1976, focusing on Municipal Law and Municipal Finance. Advisor - Advisor Trustee to American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, Counsel to Frederick Douglas Republicans.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate gel caps and concentrates. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states, but pure CBD products are legal in all 50 states. Hemp CBD is the non-psychoactive component (No THC) used for treatment of pain, inflammation, and wellness programs. For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit https://canbiola.com.

Additionally, Canbiola's wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Health Products, based in Lacey, WA, is its prime development laboratory and production facility. Canbiola's Duramed division has recently rolled out a durable medical device via its Doctor network to treat patients with injuries via application of an in-home ultrasound sustained acoustic device (SAM) for pain and inflammation reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

