    Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 03:28:00 PM EDT


    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is pleased to announce the release of its interim financial results and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019.

    Second Quarter 2019

    This news release summarizes information contained in the unaudited interim condensed financial statements and MD&A for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

    The following summarizes certain selected financial data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated):

      For the three months For the six months
      ended June 30, ended June 30,
        2019     2018     2019     2018  
    Average sales volumes of natural gas (mcf/d)   n/a     551     n/a     541  
    Average sales price of natural gas ($/mcf)   n/a   $ 1.43     n/a   $ 1.77  
    Petroleum and natural gas sales $ nil

    		   $ 23,719   $ nil   $ 114,749  
    Operating netback $  (91,190 ) $ (35,848 ) $ (141,085 ) $ (31,548 )
    Cash flow from operating activities $  (326,737 ) $ (217,650 ) $ (597,927 ) $ (492,837 )
    Loss and comprehensive loss $   592,706   $ 325,508   $ 920,365   $ 652,268  
    - per share basic and diluted $   0.00   $ 0.00   $ 0.00   $ 0.00  
    Capital expenditures $   78,131   $ 171,982   $ 149,159   $ 358,854  



      As at June 30,
        2019   2018
    Working capital $  1,211,588 $ 1,209,304
    Total assets $  39,586,088 $ 45,323,352
    Total debt $ nil $   nil
    Shareholders' equity $   36,851,587 $ 42,928,861
    Number of common shares outstanding     196,177,583   177,494,004
         

    ABOUT CSRI

    CSRI is a natural resources company focusing on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional gas sector of the energy industry. For further information please visit the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

    For further information, please contact:

    Rich Couillard, President & CEO

    Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

    Telephone (403) 539-5005

    rich.couillard@csri.ca

    The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecasted.

    NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER

    (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE)

    ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

    Source: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

