Canadian Natural Resources Limited Completes the Acquisition of Substantially All of the Assets of Devon Canada Corporation





CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces that the agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Devon Canada Corporation ("Devon") has been completed.



Canadian Natural welcomes approximately 720 high caliber Devon employees to its thermal in situ, primary heavy oil and Calgary head office teams. The acquired production, infrastructure and land will add to Canadian Natural's existing thermal in situ and primary heavy oil areas providing synergies to more effectively and efficiently operate, upon full integration of the employees and the assets.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

