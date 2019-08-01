Quantcast

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 05:05:00 AM EDT


CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.375 (thirty-seven and one half cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8

Phone: 403-514-7777  Email: ir@cnrl.com

www.cnrl.com
 
 
STEVE W. LAUT

Executive Vice-Chairman



TIM S. MCKAY

President



MARK A. STAINTHORPE

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance



Trading Symbol - CNQ

Toronto Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

 

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

Source: Canadian Natural Resources Limited

