Canadian Metals Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation





MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Company")(CSE:CME) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 15 and September 4, 2019, the Company will consolidate its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Share Consolidation") with the record date of September 17, 2019 and will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-consolidated basis effective September 16, 2019.



Upon Share Consolidation, the Company will have 13,229,119 new shares issued and outstanding under the new CUSIP number of 136369303 and the new ISIN number of CA1363693039.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.

For more information, please contact:

Gérald Panneton

Chairman & CEO

Email: gpanneton@canadianmetalsinc.com

Stéphane Leblanc

Vice President Corporate Development

Email: sleblanc@canadianmetalsinc.com

(418) 717-2553

Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. Forward-looking statements include the completion of the Consolidation and the statement that the Consolidation will permit CME to reduced future dilution from the ability to raise additional capital at a higher price per share. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, that the closing will not occur. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statement are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in CME's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and CME disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws..

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Canadian Metals Inc.