    Canadian General Investments, Limited Files 2019 Interim Report

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 09, 2019, 11:07:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, CANADA, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company), announces that it has submitted its 2019 Interim Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and unaudited Financial Statements, to applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

    A PDF version of the document is also available at www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca and at www.sedar.com.

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

    Canadian General Investments, Limited

    Jonathan A. Morgan

    President & CEO

    Phone: (416) 366-2931

    Fax: (416) 366-2729

    e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

    website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

    Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited

