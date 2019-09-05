Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited





TORONTO, CANADA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) ( CGI ) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2019 was $35.15 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 23.9% and -3.3%, respectively. These compare with the 17.1% and 4.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI's common shares at August 31, 2019 was $23.96, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.8% and -4.9%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.6 % Industrials 18.3 % Consumer Discretionary 13.6 % Materials 13.3 % Financials 9.8 % Energy 7.9 % Health Care 3.7 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.6 % Communication Services 3.0 % Real Estate 1.4 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 40.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 8.2 % Air Canada 5.2 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.3 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.0 % Cash 3.6 % Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 % Bank of Montreal 2.8 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.7 % NVIDIA Corporation 2.2 %

