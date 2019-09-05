Quantcast

    Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 03:43:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, CANADA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) ( CGI ) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2019 was $35.15 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 23.9% and -3.3%, respectively.  These compare with the 17.1% and 4.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

    The closing price for CGI's common shares at August 31, 2019 was $23.96, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.8% and -4.9%, respectively.

    The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2019 were as follows:

    Information Technology 24.6 %
    Industrials 18.3 %
    Consumer Discretionary 13.6 %
    Materials 13.3 %
    Financials 9.8 %
    Energy 7.9 %
    Health Care 3.7 %
    Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.6 %
    Communication Services 3.0 %
    Real Estate 1.4 %
    Utilities 0.8 %

    The top ten investments which comprised 40.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2019 were as follows:

    Shopify Inc. 8.2 %
    Air Canada 5.2 %
    Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.3 %
    Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 %
    Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.0 %
    Cash 3.6 %
    Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 %
    Bank of Montreal 2.8 %
    Royal Bank of Canada 2.7 %
    NVIDIA Corporation 2.2 %

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

    Canadian General Investments, Limited

    Jonathan A. Morgan

    President and CEO

    Phone: (416) 366-2931

    Fax: (416) 366-2729

    e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

    website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca                                                                                                                     

    Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited

