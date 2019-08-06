Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited





TORONTO, CANADA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) ( CGI ) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2019 was $36.55 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 28.1% and 4.7%, respectively. These compare with the 16.6% and 3.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI's common shares at July 31, 2019 was $24.87, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 23.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.5% Industrials 18.0% Materials 14.2% Consumer Discretionary 14.0% Financials 10.0% Energy 8.3% Health Care 4.3% Communication Services 2.9% Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.8% Real Estate 1.3% Utilities 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 7.3% Air Canada 5.1% Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.0% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.9% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.6% Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0% Bank of Montreal 2.9% Cash 2.8% Royal Bank of Canada 2.7% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.3%

