Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited





TORONTO, CANADA, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited ( CGI ) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2019 was $36.09 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 26.5% and 3.3%, respectively. These compare with the 16.2% and 3.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2019 was $25.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 25.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.2 % Industrials 17.0 % Materials 15.1 % Consumer Discretionary 13.5 % Financials 9.9 % Energy 8.5 % Health Care 5.1 % Communication Services 3.1 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.6 % Real Estate 1.2 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 7.5 % Air Canada 4.5 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 3.9 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 % Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1 % Bank of Montreal 2.9 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.8 % Cash 2.6 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.4 %

