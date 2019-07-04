Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited ( CGI ) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2019 was $36.09 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 26.5% and 3.3%, respectively. These compare with the 16.2% and 3.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2019 was $25.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 25.4% and 4.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.2
|%
|Industrials
|17.0
|%
|Materials
|15.1
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|13.5
|%
|Financials
|9.9
|%
|Energy
|8.5
|%
|Health Care
|5.1
|%
|Communication Services
|3.1
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.6
|%
|Real Estate
|1.2
|%
|Utilities
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:
|Shopify Inc.
|7.5
|%
|Air Canada
|4.5
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated, class A
|3.9
|%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.8
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.5
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.1
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.9
|%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.8
|%
|Cash
|2.6
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|2.4
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited
