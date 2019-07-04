Quantcast

See headlines for CGI
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 04, 2019, 03:03:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, CANADA, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited ( CGI ) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2019 was $36.09 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 26.5% and 3.3%, respectively.  These compare with the 16.2% and 3.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

    The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2019 was $25.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 25.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

    The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:

    Information Technology 23.2 %
    Industrials 17.0 %
    Materials 15.1 %
    Consumer Discretionary 13.5 %
    Financials 9.9 %
    Energy 8.5 %
    Health Care 5.1 %
    Communication Services 3.1 %
    Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.6 %
    Real Estate 1.2 %
    Utilities 0.8 %

    The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:

    Shopify Inc. 7.5 %
    Air Canada 4.5 %
    Mastercard Incorporated, class A 3.9 %
    Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8 %
    Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 %
    Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1 %
    Bank of Montreal 2.9 %
    Royal Bank of Canada 2.8 %
    Cash 2.6 %
    First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.4 %

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

    Canadian General Investments, Limited

    Jonathan A. Morgan

    President and CEO

    Phone: (416) 366-2931

    Fax: (416) 366-2729

    e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

    website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

    Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: CGI




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8170.23
    61.14  ▲  0.75%
    DJIA 26966.00
    179.32  ▲  0.67%
    S&P 500 2995.82
    22.81  ▲  0.77%
    Data as of Jul 3, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar