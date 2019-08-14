Canada's Wonderland announces exhilarating cliff jumping water park attraction and kids' airplane ride for 2020

Experience Mountain Bay Cliffs and soar to the skies on Beagle Brigade Airfield

Vaughan, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Wonderland is taking guest adventures to new heights in 2020 with the addition of a multi-level cliff jumping attraction in the water park and an exciting airplane ride for children in Planet Snoopy.

Canada's Wonderland announced a new children's ride for 2020 called Beagle Brigade Airfield.



Guests will take adventure to new heights at Canada's Wonderland in 2020 with the addition of Mountain Bay Cliffs - a multi-level cliff jumping attraction in the water park.









Adventure awaits at Mountain Bay Cliffs, situated high above the landscape of Splash Works water park. Guests can experience the exhilaration of cliff jumping from a variety of heights into the water below, with the ultimate challenge of conquering the highest peak at seven-and-a-half metres (25 feet).

Beagle Brigade Airfield flies into Planet Snoopy next year, and will feature six suspended airplanes that zip through the air, taking its young pilots for an exciting flight. Beagle Brigade Airfield will zoom along an oval course swinging through sharp banked turns, bringing smiles to children and parents alike.

"We're committed to finding new ways to deliver fun, immersive and memorable experiences to guests of all ages," said Norm Pirtovshek, General Manager at Canada's Wonderland. "The addition of Mountain Bay Cliffs in Splash Works will offer our guests a unique outdoor experience unlike any other. And Beagle Brigade Airfield promises to be a favourite for children, as we continue to expand our family attractions in KidZville and Planet Snoopy."

When guests purchase their 2020 Season Pass* now they can enjoy the park immediately, getting unlimited visits for the rest of 2019, as well as 2020 ­- all for only $73.99 or 12 easy online payments of $6.16.

Our guests can enjoy four seasons of fun with a 2020 GOLD Pass that includes all the benefits of a Season Pass, plus free admission to WinterFest and Halloween Haunt this season as well as in 2020. All for only $99.99 or 12 easy online payments of $8.33. Both deals are available for a limited time.

*The regular Season Pass does not include Halloween Haunt or WinterFest

For more park information including events, tickets and hours of operation, visit www.canadaswonderland.com



About Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 17 rollercoasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada's Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE:FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

