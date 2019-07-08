Canada House Wellness Group Announces Appointment of Michael Orrbrooke as President of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Abba Medix Corp.





TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Orrbrooke as the President of the Company's wholly owned Licensed Producer, Abba Medix Corp. ("Abba"), effective immediately. Mr. Orrbrooke also will continue in his role as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer.



As previously detailed in the Company's press release dated April 24, 2019, Mr. Orrbrooke has significant experience in various executive roles within the Canadian cannabis industry, both with an early stage applicant and a Tier 2 Licensed Producer.

"Mike's impact on Canada House as Chief Revenue Officer cannot be overstated. He has extensive understanding of cannabis production and our business model and has worked closely with our team at Abba to successfully harvest our first crop," said Chris Churchill-Smith, CEO, Canada House. "The Abba harvests will play a key role in Canada House's projected revenues, particularly as Abba works towards EU-GMP certification and develops domestic and international sales channels. Mike's brand and business development experience in the cannabis and tobacco industries compliment his roles as Canada House's CRO and President of Abba."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this amazing team in a world class facility as we focus on producing and distributing our quality grade cannabis," said Mike Orrbrooke, Chief Revenue Officer, Canada House and President, Abba Medix Inc. "I am also excited about the downstream opportunities to drive revenue and create shareholder value through the development of Abba's extraction and processing facility. The facility will allow us to develop brands and products for cannabis consumers worldwide."

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Orrbrooke as Abba's President, the Company wishes to announce the departure of Mr. Riley McGee. The Company thanks Mr. McGee for his service in various capacities over the past three years.

About Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally.

For more information please visit www.canadahouse.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Liana Del Medico, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

289-980-3584

liana.delmedico@canadahouse.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company's clinic, production and technology businesses, its future plans, the Company's markets, objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, the regulations related to cannabis use under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and the act respecting cannabis and to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Criminal Code and other Acts, passed by the Canadian Federal government, making cannabis legal for recreational use by October 17, 2018; Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Canada House Wellness Group Inc.