Canada Computers Signs With Enthusiast Gaming as Premium Retail Sponsor at EGLX



Canada Computers Will Promote and Advertise EGLX in 30 Stores Across Canada

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX)(OTCQB:EGHIF), ("Enthusiast" or the "Company"), one of the largest vertically integrated gaming media companies, is excited to announce that through its subsidiary, Enthusiast Gaming Live Inc. ("EGLive") it has partnered with Canada Computers to be a premium retail partner at Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo ("EGLX") in October 2019.

Canada Computers is a national retailer of computers and consumer electronics. With an increasing gaming customer base and continued demand across students, professionals and families, Canada Computers is a retail force with more than 1,000 employees and 30 store locations across Canada. In addition to being the premium retail partner at EGLX, Canada Computers will also provide prizes, marketing and activations across its stores in Ontario and Quebec.

Melanie Azagury, Manager, EGLX, commented,"Partnering with a successful Canadian retail company like Canada Computers is very important for EGLive as we continue to grow and evolve our events business. As one of the largest computer and gaming retailers in Ontario, we are excited to provide our attendees with a dynamic retail booth and activation. EGLX will also benefit from in store promotion and marketing initiatives across its stores in Ontario and Quebec and its large digital reach."

Pursuant to the agreement, Canada Computers has committed to a Gold Level sponsorship at EGLX. In addition, they will provide marketing activations in retail stores leading up to EGLX including banners, video, promotions, as well as digital marketing across its network. During the show, Canada Computer's show activation will include social influencers, computer building workshops, an EGLX gift guide, and over 80 computers for the drop in tournaments.

Tickets to EGLX October 18-20, 2019 will be on sale this summer. More information can be found at eglx.ca. To learn more about sponsorship or exhibit space at EGLX 2019, reach out to sales@eglx.ca.



Engages MZ Group

Recently Enthusiast Gaming announced the engagement of MZHCI LLC ("MZ"), a leading US investor relations firm to expand its reach to the US capital markets. Under the agreement, Enthusiast will pay MZ US$8,500 per month for a 12 month term and will work collaboratively to build a strong North American IR program.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game companies and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company's organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com.

