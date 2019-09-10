Canada Carbon Responds to Access Refusal Letters





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon (the "Company") (CCB:TSX-V) (BRUZF:OTC) (U7N1:FF) has received 66 standard form letters from 63 landowners representing 102 lots that are located in the vicinity of the Miller Project in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge ("GSLR"). The objective of the letters was to inform Canada Carbon that the landowners were refusing access to their lots.



Canada Carbon appreciates the receipt of the letters and wants to assure each of the landowners that the Company has and will continue to fully respect the rights of citizens to refuse exploration on their land. Our policy and practice has always been to contact landowners of any lot in which we have an interest in order to obtain consent to access the field. If consent is obtained and the exploration yields favourable results, we have entered into surface access agreements with the landowners. These surface access agreements enable the landowner to share in the economics of the project.

Company representatives compared the location of the 102 access refusal lots to the area of the proposed Miller project. Out of the 102 lots, 83 lots are located around the McGillivray lake area. Of the remaining 19 lots owned by 13 landowners, 5 landowners had previously advised the Company that they didn't allow exploration work on their land and they were given assurances at that time that we would not explore their properties. The lands held by the remaining 7 landowners do not have the right geological characteristics and are therefore not targets for exploration work. We did receive one refusal letter related to a lot number which does not exist. Canada Carbon did not verify the land ownership for all the lots so it could be possible that other inaccuracies are present in the letters.

On several occasions in the past, the Company has attempted to communicate its intentions. In a press release dated April 4, 2017 (https://www.canadacarbon.com/newsdetail?&newsfile=ccb_20170404.htm), the Company publicly stated that it decided not to perform exploration work around the McGillivray Lake. In addition, on February 16, 2017, the Company sent a letter to the municipality of GSLR to indicate that they would not perform exploration work in the following areas:

The cottage area surrounding McGillivray Lake

The Calumet urban perimeter

The Rivière-Rouge Parc project

The Rouge River corridor

The historical, cultural and patrimonial areas in the McGillivray Lake area and the northern Scotch Road settlements

Active agricultural zones

In the same letter, the Company stated that it intended to reduce its claim package by eliminating claims that are not relevant to mineral exploration or by letting claims expire in the above areas. The number of mineral claims held by Canada Carbon at the Miller Property has decreased from 180 active claims in 2017 to 71 claims as of this date. The Company continues to evaluate claims potential as expiration dates come due.

Canada Carbon will be sending a response to each of the letters in the coming days.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Steven Lauzier, P.Geo. OGQ1430, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

CANADA CARBON INC.

"R. Bruce Duncan"

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (905) 813-8408

www.canadacarbon.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

Source: Canada Carbon Inc.