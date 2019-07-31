Quantcast

See headlines for CNNEF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Canacol Energy Ltd. To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019; Hold Conference Call on Friday, August 9, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


    CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CNE; OTCQX: CNNEF; BVC: CNEC) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Senior Management will hold a conference call to discuss results on Friday, August 9 at 9:00 AM MST / 11:00 AM ET.

    The conference call may be accessed by dial-in or via webcast:

      Register for the call   http://dpregister.com/10131377
      Toll Free   1-844-784-1724
      Canada Toll Free   1-866-450-4696
      Colombia Toll Free   01800-9-156803
      UK Toll Free   08082389064
      International Dial-In    1-412-317-6716
      Webcast link   https://services.choruscall.com/links/cne190509.html

    All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call and may not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

    Second quarter 2019 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until August 16, 2019. The transcript of the webcast will be posted on the website within five days after the call is completed.

    Canacol Energy Ltd. is a natural gas focused exploration and production company with operations in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

    This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "target", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.



    Investor Relations
      Canada   (+1) 403-561-1648
      Europe   (+44) (0) 20-7228-0864
      South America   (+57) 1-621-1747
      United States   (+1) 214-235-4798

     

    Source: Canacol Energy Ltd.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: CNNEF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8175.42
    -98.19  ▼  1.19%
    DJIA 26864.27
    -333.75  ▼  1.23%
    S&P 500 2980.38
    -32.80  ▼  1.09%
    Data as of Jul 31, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar