Canacol Announces Completion of the Jobo to Cartagena Gas Pipeline Expansion





CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that the works associated with the expansion of the gas pipeline between its operated Jobo gas processing facility and Cartagena has been completed. These works included the laying of 85 kilometers of 20 inch pipeline and the installation of additional compression, resulting in an increase of 100 MMscfpd of transportation capacity for the Corporation to its clients in Cartagena.



Once pressure testing of the new line using water and then nitrogen is completed by July 31, 2019, the Corporation will start injecting natural gas into the line. It is anticipated that total corporate sales of 215 MMscfpd will be achieved by August 11, 2019. This level of sales is anticipated to be maintained for the remainder of the year.

Charle Gamba, President and CEO of Canacol, commented "The completion of this part of the pipeline expansion marks a significant milestone in Canacol's plans to commercialize its large natural gas resource base in Colombia. In addition to this important objective having being realized, the Corporation has also delivered very good results from its exploration drilling program, with two new discoveries having been made in the first half of 2019. We have also made good progress on structuring the new pipeline project to Medellin, which we anticipate to close in the third quarter of this year."

Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

