Cambridge Golf is Pleased to Announce the Engagement of Mr. Justin Matser as an Advisor for the CBD Sector of the Company





ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Viratech Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf (OTC:VIRA) is pleased to announce the engagement of Mr. Justin Matser as an advisor for the CBD sector of the company. Cambridge Golf along with Medori CBD has been working diligently in the research and development of new products to introduce into the billion dollar market of CBD and Hemp as it relates to health and wellness. With the help of Mr. Matser's extensive domain expertise, product knowledge, as well as his domestic and international resources, Viratech is confident this relationship will help accelerate time to market, provide key insight into industry trends, and lay the groundwork for long-term strategic initiatives.

From 2007 to 2016 Mr. Matser served as principal and operator of a licensed medical cannabis farm in the Santa Cruz Mountains, California, where he worked in multiple capacities to ultimately wholesale to medical cannabis dispensaries. In 2017 he helped form a CBD company from the ground up that became very profitable in its first year of operation and is currently a leader in the CBD space.

Currently, Mr. Matser owns and operates a company that sources Bio Mass to manufactures for tinctures, vapes, crude, lotions, and other consumables along with THC Bio Mass for wholesale and distribution.

Mr. Matser has an abundance of ideas within this arena for manufacturing, distribution, and point-of-sale merchants for our current portfolio of CBD, Hemp, and Nutritional Supplements. Viratech is excited to welcome him on board and looks forward to a mutually rewarding relationship.

Update and Correction : On May 30, 2019Viratech posted a press release that stated, "Several of Viratech's acquisitions or investments include Medori, My Body Symphony, Cancer IM, Newswire, and EXT". For the record, part of the statement in that release was made in error. Viratech has no relationship with Cancer IM or EXT and has not made an investment in either of those two companies. Further, there has not been any communication about mergers or acquisitions with either company.

Update: On May 13, 2019 one of the Founders of Cambridge Golf voluntary retired to treasury 108,693,995 shares of common stock.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

