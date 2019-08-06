Quantcast

Cambrex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 9, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 10:10:00 AM EDT


EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Friday, August 9, 2019 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

  Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Dial-in: 1-888-220-8451 for U.S.
  1-323-794-2588 for International 
  Passcode:  9175707
   
Dial-in Replay: 1-888-203-1112 for U.S.
  1-719-457-0820 for International
  Passcode:  9175707
  Available through Friday, August 16, 2019
   
Webcast: www.cambrex.com 

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years' experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

Contact:        

Stephanie LaFiura                                                                              

Investor Relations Associate                                                             

Tel: 201-804-3037                                                      

Email: stephanie.lafiura@cambrex.com        

Source: Cambrex Corporation

