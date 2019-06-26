Cambrex Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Integrated Small Molecule End-to-End Service Offering





EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced three senior appointments to further support the company's strategy to create the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) of choice for small molecules within the pharmaceutical industry.



Bruno Biscaro has been appointed President, Drug Products. In this new role, he will have global responsibility for the company's drug product business.

Mr. Biscaro has over 30 years' experience in pharmaceutical leadership and joins Cambrex from Famar where he was President, North America. Prior to this role, he was President of Accucaps Industries and has also held numerous leadership positions for GlaxoSmithKline including his last mandate as Regional Director, Global Supply Network Program for the North American Supply Executive Team. He has a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, UK and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada.

Joe Nettleton has been appointed as President, Drug Substance with responsibility for operations at the Charles City, Iowa; Karlskoga, Sweden; Wiesbaden, Germany; and Tallinn, Estonia facilities. Mr. Nettleton formally held the position of VP, US Operations and has been with Cambrex for 28 years.

Simon Edwards has been appointed as President, CDMO Sales & Marketing. He will provide customers with a single point of contact for the company's CDMO services, as well as drive commercial activity and brand recognition for Cambrex as the leading small molecule company.

"I'm delighted to announce these appointments that underpin our strategy to be the leading small molecule company with the ability to serve customers across the entire drug lifecycle," commented Shawn Cavanagh, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. "Our recent acquisitions of Avista and Halo align with this strategy and leverages our core strengths, while positioning us as a leading global provider of end-to-end integrated services for small molecules. These appointments play a crucial role in Cambrex delivering a wider range of services to new and existing customers."

All positions report to Shawn Cavanagh, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

