Cambrex Cancels Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Will Not Update Financial Guidance





EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it will not hold a second quarter 2019 earnings conference call and will not update previously provided financial guidance given the pending acquisition by an affiliate of the Permira funds.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years' experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

Contact: Stephanie LaFiura

Investor Relations Associate

Tel: 201-804-3037

Email: stephanie.lafiura@cambrex.com

Source: Cambrex Corporation