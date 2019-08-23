Quantcast

Cambium Networks to Present at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 10:57:00 AM EDT


ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ:CMBM), a leading provider of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET.

To join the live webcast, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/.  Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies.  Cambium's scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

Contacts: 

Investors:

Peter Schuman, IRC

Sr. Director Investor Relations

Cambium Networks

+1 (847) 264-2188

Peter.schuman@cambiumnetworks.com

Media:

Sara Black

Vice President

Bospar

+1 (213) 618-1501

sara@bospar.com

Source: Cambium Networks

