Cambium Networks Announces the Purchase of Xirrus Wi-Fi Networks from Riverbed Technology, Inc.





Proven Wi-Fi Solutions Provider Enhances Enterprise Solutions Portfolio

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the acquisition of Xirrus Wi-Fi products and cloud services from Riverbed Technology, Inc.



The Xirrus portfolio of high performance enterprise Wi-Fi access points and subscription services, including XMS Cloud Management, EasyPass Access, Application Control, Xirrus Positioning System (XPS), and MSP Command Center, will enhance and accelerate Cambium Networks existing Network Service Application (NSA) capabilities and brings a rich set of new services and customer experience to our customers.

"Wireless is the technology of choice for connecting people, places and things," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "We are very pleased to fortify the Cambium Networks enterprise team with the talented Xirrus team. The Xirrus team brings a history of innovation and deep experience in high-performance Wi-Fi development, scalable cloud services, high-density customer deployments, advanced network analytics, and cloud subscription services to Cambium Networks. We are equally pleased to welcome Xirrus' worldwide customers and channel partners to the Cambium Networks community and look forward to building our relationship with both."

"The Xirrus team is excited to be joining an organization dedicated and committed to wireless networking. Xirrus' extensive enterprise experience and advance development will substantially contribute to the delivery of differentiated solutions by Cambium Networks as enterprises and service providers globally transition from 802.11ac to 802.11ax, otherwise known as Wi-Fi 6," said Bruce Miller, Cambium Networks' new Vice President, Enterprise Marketing, formerly with Xirrus and Riverbed Technology. "Xirrus' global customer base and partner community will benefit from the broad and highly complementary portfolio of Cambium Networks wireless networking solutions."

The Xirrus portfolio expands and enhances the existing Cambium Networks Wi-Fi portfolio to offer distributed enterprise, education, government, hospitality, and public venue customers, in addition to managed service providers, a choice of technologies in Cambium Networks' wireless fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions. Xirrus solutions remain available through existing Xirrus resellers and will be made available through existing Cambium Networks ConnectedPartners in the coming weeks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places, and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K., and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

www.cambiumnetworks.com

