Calix to Party On With Dana Carvey Providing Main Stage Entertainment at ConneXions 2019



Emmy-award winning actor and comedian known for iconic Saturday Night Live characters to perform exclusively for Calix attendees Monday evening, October 28

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer Dana Carvey as the main stage entertainment for Calix ConneXions 2019. An Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for his work on Saturday Night Live, he has received a total of six nominations and was also honored with The American Comedy Award as Television's Funniest Supporting Male in both 1990 and 1991.



Perhaps best known as Garth in the classic sketch and feature film Wayne's World, Dana Carvey built his career in comedy through iconic characters like Church Lady, Grumpy Old Man, and Hans. He also gained wide acclaim for his impersonations of American political figures, most notably George H.W. Bush. In addition to Wayne's World, he has worked on a number of films, including his debut This is Spinal Tap and, most recently, provided the voice for "Pops" in the 3D animated hit, The Secret Life of Pets.

"ConneXions brings together the best and brightest minds in communications technology to highlight innovation and leadership in addressing the most challenging issues facing our industry," said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. "However, it's also an occasion to celebrate. With this in mind, we are excited to bring in world-class entertainer Dana Carvey, a true innovator in his own field, to provide a night of comedy and relaxation exclusively for attendees."

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019, the industry's premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register today!

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

