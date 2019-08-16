Quantcast

Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 08:25:00 AM EDT


SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced management will participate in investor meetings at the Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 27th in Chicago, IL.

Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

Investor Inquiries:

Thomas J. Dinges, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

408-474-0080

Tom.Dinges@Calix.com

Source: Calix, Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CALX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7766.62
-7.32  ▼  0.09%
DJIA 25579.39
99.97  ▲  0.39%
S&P 500 2847.60
7.00  ▲  0.25%
Data as of Aug 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar