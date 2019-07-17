California Bank of Commerce Welcomes Timothy Mech as SVP, Business Development Officer





OAKLAND, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), today announced Timothy Mech has joined as Senior Vice President and Business Development Officer to cover the Sacramento and North State markets.



"Tim will be a strong addition to our growing team in the Sacramento region," said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of California Bank of Commerce. "His business banking knowledge and customer service skills will allow him to deliver the right mix of solutions to meet our clients' long-term business needs."

Mech has more than 13 years of experience in commercial banking in various positions with Wells Fargo. He most recently served as Vice President and Principal Relationship Manager. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University, Sacramento and an MBA from St. Mary's College of California.

For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

