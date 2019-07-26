California Bank of Commerce Introduces Treasury Management Consulting Offering



Jim Pelka and Jeff Mills joining to assist clients in cash optimization

OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), is introducing a Treasury Management Consultancy to help clients better manage their company's liquidity, utilize excess cash to make sound investments, and reduce or hedge financial risks.



The consultant team — combining best-in-class service, technology and cash management for new and existing clients — will be based throughout Northern California and led by Jim Pelka, who is joining the bank as Head of Treasury Management Solutions. Pelka will report to Chief Lending Officer Scott Myers, as part of Myers' responsibility for building out a bank-wide Treasury Management sales platform. Jeff Mills will join as a Treasury Management Sales Consultant with a focus on the Sacramento and North State region.

"We have heard from our commercial banking clients that enhanced cash management is a primary need," said Steve Shelton, California Bank of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer. "We took that feedback to heart and have invested in both the infrastructure and the human capital to deliver on it."

CBC recently rolled out a new Treasury Management platform customized for user experience and enhanced with top-tier data security.

"We are very excited to launch our Treasury Management consulting offering with the strong support of Jim Pelka and Jeff Mills," said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. "They understand the importance of digging below the surface to understand businesses' cash management needs and to implement the right technology solutions for enhanced optimization."

Pelka has 20 years of banking sales experience, including five years of progressive Treasury Management experience. Most recently, he was a Treasury Management Regional Sales Manager and Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo covering Northern California.

Mills will join CBC from Bank of America, where he most recently served as Vice President and Relationship Manager. He has nearly a decade of experience in business banking with a strong background in implementing capital management solutions for clients.

To learn more about CBC's Treasury Management Solutions, visit its website at https://www.californiabankofcommerce.com/treasury-management/.



About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

California BanCorp Contacts

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and CEO

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com

Scott Myers, (916) 807-0933

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

smyers@bankcbc.com



Media Contact

Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748

AMF Media Group

caitie@amfmediagroup.com

Source: California BanCorp