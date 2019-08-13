California Bank of Commerce Adds Benjamin Fong to Professional Banking Division





OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), is further expanding its Professional Banking Division with the addition of Benjamin Fong as Vice President and Relationship Manager. The Professional Banking Division goes beyond traditional commercial banking by providing custom liquidity and credit solutions for professional services clients.



"Ben brings forth a deep focus in banking professional services firms, including the private equity and venture capital space," said Colleen Atkinson, California Bank of Commerce Executive Vice President and head of the division. "Ben's unique expertise will complement our specialized team and help CBC expand our new and growing Professional Banking Division."

Ben joins CBC from Bridge Bank/Western Alliance, where he served as an Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager, helping launch the private equity and venture capital group with a focus on equity fund resources. While there, he was responsible for building and growing the client base and portfolio management, as well as underwriting and analyzing new and existing credit facilities to private equity and venture capital firms. He has more than eight years of banking experience in equity funds and previously held similar positions with East West Bank, First Republic Bank, Comerica and Wells Fargo. Ben holds a bachelor's degree in economics from California State University, Sacramento.

For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

